Last updated July 6 2019 at 11:21 AM

5000-L Lawndale Drive

5000 Lawndale Dr · (336) 272-0767
Location

5000 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5000-L Lawndale Drive · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5000-L Lawndale Drive Available 07/23/19 2 BR Lawndale condo--Water included! - Centrally located on Lawndale Avenue, this property is ready to be your next home sweet home!
The kitchen is ready and equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher for your evenings in, or ready to take on the tasks of guests and family in your home. The relaxing views on your patio area will be a delight to look to. With water included in your rent, this property is sure to not last long.

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

**NO smokers**

(RLNE2407899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have any available units?
5000-L Lawndale Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 5000-L Lawndale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000-L Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000-L Lawndale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000-L Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000-L Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive offer parking?
No, 5000-L Lawndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000-L Lawndale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 5000-L Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000-L Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000-L Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000-L Lawndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
