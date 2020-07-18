Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
4625 Lawndale Drive
4625 Lawndale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4625 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455
Battlefield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great location close to country park and the science center. Washer and dryer are included. Tenant responsible for renters insurance, electric water bills. Two year lease is preferable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
4625 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Greensboro, NC
.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Greensboro Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4625 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 4625 Lawndale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4625 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Greensboro
.
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
No, 4625 Lawndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 Lawndale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 4625 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Lawndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
