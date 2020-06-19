All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3701-7G Cotswold Terrace

3701 Cotswold Ter · (336) 355-6677
Location

3701 Cotswold Ter, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Cute 2BR/2BA Condo off Battleground Ave. 27410 - Super convenient location, just off Cotswold and the new Battleground exit off of I-73. 2nd level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen w/bar and lots of cabinet space. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit but not maintained. Private deck overlooking pond. Community pool access. Water included w/ the rent.

24 month lease, security deposit & lease administration fees apply.

Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE4195648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have any available units?
3701-7G Cotswold Terrace has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have?
Some of 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3701-7G Cotswold Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace does offer parking.
Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace has a pool.
Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701-7G Cotswold Terrace has units with dishwashers.
