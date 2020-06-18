3022 Dressage Drive - 1

Amenities
Easy living at it's finest! Beautiful end unit town-home at Parkside. Right off Horse Pen Creek and convenient to shops, highways & stores. The furnishings & upgrades are gorgeous! Open concept floor-plan, featuring master on the main. kitchen w/island, granite tops & SS appliances. Open living-room and dinning area with plenty of natural lighting. Home has a back fenced in patio, great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer stay. Don't wait this home won't last long!