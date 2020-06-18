All apartments in Greensboro
3022 Dressage Drive - 1

3022 Dressage Drive · (336) 669-8464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3022 Dressage Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Easy living at it's finest! Beautiful end unit town-home at Parkside. Right off Horse Pen Creek and convenient to shops, highways & stores. The furnishings & upgrades are gorgeous! Open concept floor-plan, featuring master on the main. kitchen w/island, granite tops & SS appliances. Open living-room and dinning area with plenty of natural lighting. Home has a back fenced in patio, great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer stay. Don't wait this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have any available units?
3022 Dressage Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3022 Dressage Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Dressage Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 Dressage Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
