3022 Dressage Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Easy living at it's finest! Beautiful end unit town-home at Parkside. Right off Horse Pen Creek and convenient to shops, highways & stores. The furnishings & upgrades are gorgeous! Open concept floor-plan, featuring master on the main. kitchen w/island, granite tops & SS appliances. Open living-room and dinning area with plenty of natural lighting. Home has a back fenced in patio, great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer stay. Don't wait this home won't last long!