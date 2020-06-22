All apartments in Greensboro
2810 4 Seasons Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:00 PM

2810 4 Seasons Boulevard

2810 Four Seasons Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Four Seasons Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
The home is brand new! We have recently acquired this stunning 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home that sits just over 1,600sf. The interior features beautiful LVP flooring, amazing cabinets, and an open floor plan! Secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have any available units?
2810 4 Seasons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2810 4 Seasons Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 4 Seasons Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
