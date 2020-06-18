2804 Rockwood Rd

Amenities
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 2804 Rockwood Road, Greensboro, NC 27408: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, one level. Living room with hardwood floors. Galley kitchen with pass through to breakfast bar/breakfast area. Separate laundry room. Two of the bedrooms have hardwood floors, along with hall. Some fresh interior paint, New vinyl in kitchen/breakfast area to be installed. Fenced back yard. Available now.
$1250.00 Monthly Rent
$1250.00 Deposit
Elementary: General Greene
Middle: Kiser
High: Grimsley
(RLNE5680080)