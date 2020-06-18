All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 2804 Rockwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
2804 Rockwood Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2804 Rockwood Rd

2804 Rockwood Road · (336) 895-1191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2804 Rockwood Road, Greensboro, NC 27408
Garden Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 2804 Rockwood Road, Greensboro, NC 27408: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, one level. Living room with hardwood floors. Galley kitchen with pass through to breakfast bar/breakfast area. Separate laundry room. Two of the bedrooms have hardwood floors, along with hall. Some fresh interior paint, New vinyl in kitchen/breakfast area to be installed. Fenced back yard. Available now.

$1250.00 Monthly Rent
$1250.00 Deposit

Elementary: General Greene
Middle: Kiser
High: Grimsley

(RLNE5680080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Rockwood Rd have any available units?
2804 Rockwood Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Rockwood Rd have?
Some of 2804 Rockwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Rockwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Rockwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Rockwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Rockwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 2804 Rockwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Rockwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 2804 Rockwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Rockwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Rockwood Rd have a pool?
No, 2804 Rockwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Rockwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2804 Rockwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Rockwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Rockwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2804 Rockwood Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way
Greensboro, NC 27408
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27408
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity