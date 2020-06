Amenities

Newly Remodeled Irving Park Condo 2/2 - This immaculate Irving Park condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and rents for $895 a month. The water is included, and this unit has central heat and air. The walls are freshly painted and the carpets are also fresh. The kitchen has new appliances and granite counter tops. This spacious home has huge bedrooms with lots of closets. Sliding glass doors lead out to the private terrace which is accessible from many rooms. This condo is conveniently located minutes from downtown and is walking distance from Moses Cone Hospital; however it is hidden off the main road for a very private feel. They are going fast so call today! Call 336-544-0599 for details. Deposit equal to one month rent required. $30 application fee per adult applies.



