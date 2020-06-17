All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 1410 Phifer-Luther Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
1410 Phifer-Luther Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM

1410 Phifer-Luther Court

1410 Phifer-Luther Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1298839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1410 Phifer-Luther Court, Greensboro, NC 27406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have any available units?
1410 Phifer-Luther Court has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 1410 Phifer-Luther Court currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Phifer-Luther Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Phifer-Luther Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court does offer parking.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court has a pool.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have accessible units?
No, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Phifer-Luther Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Phifer-Luther Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1410 Phifer-Luther Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr
Greensboro, NC 27410
Grentton Place
803-2B Grentton Place
Greensboro, NC 27214
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27409
Spencer Crossing
3431 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity