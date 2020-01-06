107 REVERE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

All brick ranch in great location! Enjoy the peaceful and serene surroundings of this gorgeous fenced yard. Total privacy among the mature trees and plants. A cook's delight eat-in kitchen features many upgrades, including white cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, Corian solid surface counters, and new designer faucet. Formal living room greets visitors and picture window lets lots of light in! This room is perfect for entertaining and provides a good traffic flow to den and kitchen. Credit check, one month security deposit required. Indoor smoking is prohibited.



To schedule a showing, please fill out the form contained in the following link:

https://goo.gl/forms/sSxBJBbj1guKgH2y1