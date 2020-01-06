All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

107 REVERE DR

107 Revere Drive · (336) 340-7526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Revere Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Starmount Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Please note: Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $15 credit and background check.

All brick ranch in great location! Enjoy the peaceful and serene surroundings of this gorgeous fenced yard. Total privacy among the mature trees and plants. A cook's delight eat-in kitchen features many upgrades, including white cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, Corian solid surface counters, and new designer faucet. Formal living room greets visitors and picture window lets lots of light in! This room is perfect for entertaining and provides a good traffic flow to den and kitchen. Credit check, one month security deposit required. Indoor smoking is prohibited.

To schedule a showing, please fill out the form contained in the following link:
https://goo.gl/forms/sSxBJBbj1guKgH2y1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 REVERE DR have any available units?
107 REVERE DR has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 REVERE DR have?
Some of 107 REVERE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 REVERE DR currently offering any rent specials?
107 REVERE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 REVERE DR pet-friendly?
No, 107 REVERE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 107 REVERE DR offer parking?
No, 107 REVERE DR does not offer parking.
Does 107 REVERE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 REVERE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 REVERE DR have a pool?
No, 107 REVERE DR does not have a pool.
Does 107 REVERE DR have accessible units?
No, 107 REVERE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 107 REVERE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 REVERE DR has units with dishwashers.
