All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 1001 S Josephine Boyd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
1001 S Josephine Boyd St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1001 S Josephine Boyd St

1001 S Josephine Boyd St · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1001 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC 27403
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 S Josephine Boyd St · Avail. Jul 30

$925

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1001 S Josephine Boyd St Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.com where appts can then be made.

Super cute newly renovated 3 bed, 1.5 bath ranch! Located within walking distance to UNCG, GSO College and downtown. Features white cabinets in kitchen and bath, updated laminate hardwood flooring! Washer/dryer connections and off street parking. Electric Heat, window unit AC. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee, 2 limit, no aggressive breeds.

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE4791854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have any available units?
1001 S Josephine Boyd St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have?
Some of 1001 S Josephine Boyd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S Josephine Boyd St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S Josephine Boyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S Josephine Boyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St is pet friendly.
Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St offer parking?
Yes, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St offers parking.
Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have a pool?
No, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St does not have a pool.
Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have accessible units?
No, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S Josephine Boyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 S Josephine Boyd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1001 S Josephine Boyd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct
Greensboro, NC 27410
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir
Greensboro, NC 27407
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity