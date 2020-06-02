Amenities

1001 S Josephine Boyd St Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.com where appts can then be made.



Super cute newly renovated 3 bed, 1.5 bath ranch! Located within walking distance to UNCG, GSO College and downtown. Features white cabinets in kitchen and bath, updated laminate hardwood flooring! Washer/dryer connections and off street parking. Electric Heat, window unit AC. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee, 2 limit, no aggressive breeds.



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



