All apartments in Goldsboro
Find more places like Reserve at Bradbury Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldsboro, NC
/
Reserve at Bradbury Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Reserve at Bradbury Place

560 W New Hope Rd · (919) 372-4716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goldsboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 69-524C1 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 69-524C4 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 69-532B1 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 69-546C3 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 69-534B3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 69-522C2 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Bradbury Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
hot tub
The Reserve at Bradbury Place is a luxury apartment community in Goldsboro, NC. With convenient access to I-795, NC-70 and NC-115 you'll find that access to the area's top employers but find yourself in a hidden oasis off of the main roads. The Reserve at Bradbury Place is conveniently situated between Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial, and Cherry Hospital. Designed for an all-inclusive lifestyle, our one, two, and three bedroom apartment community offers an amenities package for professionals and families looking for an opportunity for a living space and on-site activities. Oversized, stylish floor plans combine modern convenience with alternatives for sunrooms or patios. Residents enjoy selecting from a DVD library to enjoy in our 24-seat, wide-screen multi-media theatre, surfing the web by the pool or in the Internet Cafe, or working out in the large, fully equipped fitness center. Even furry members of the family love the fenced in bark park. The Reserve at Bradbury Place makes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant; Military Discounts Apply
Deposit: $100 w/ approved credit; Additional deposit required w/ conditional approval
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee; Military Discounts Apply
Additional: Liability insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 for 1st pet; $50 addition for 2nd pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have any available units?
Reserve at Bradbury Place has 12 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Bradbury Place have?
Some of Reserve at Bradbury Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Bradbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Bradbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Bradbury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Bradbury Place is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Bradbury Place offers parking.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Bradbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Bradbury Place has a pool.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Bradbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Bradbury Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Bradbury Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Bradbury Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Reserve at Bradbury Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd
Goldsboro, NC 27534

Similar Pages

Goldsboro Apartments with GarageGoldsboro Apartments with Parking
Goldsboro Cheap PlacesGoldsboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Goldsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity