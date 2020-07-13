Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access media room package receiving volleyball court garage parking on-site laundry alarm system coffee bar courtyard game room hot tub

The Reserve at Bradbury Place is a luxury apartment community in Goldsboro, NC. With convenient access to I-795, NC-70 and NC-115 you'll find that access to the area's top employers but find yourself in a hidden oasis off of the main roads. The Reserve at Bradbury Place is conveniently situated between Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial, and Cherry Hospital. Designed for an all-inclusive lifestyle, our one, two, and three bedroom apartment community offers an amenities package for professionals and families looking for an opportunity for a living space and on-site activities. Oversized, stylish floor plans combine modern convenience with alternatives for sunrooms or patios. Residents enjoy selecting from a DVD library to enjoy in our 24-seat, wide-screen multi-media theatre, surfing the web by the pool or in the Internet Cafe, or working out in the large, fully equipped fitness center. Even furry members of the family love the fenced in bark park. The Reserve at Bradbury Place makes