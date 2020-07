Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar hot tub playground

From the first time you meet the smiling faces at Legacy at Berkeley Place, you'll know that you have discovered something quite different. A real sense of community surrounds the luxurious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes, where everyone is made to feel like a neighbor and not a number. Just a few miles from the front gate of Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, the attentive staff understands the needs of military residents as well as medical and business professionals. Each home is equipped with intrusion alarms and stylish modern conveniences. Residents love to watch a DVD library selection in the 24-Seat, Multi-Media Theatre, work out in the huge, fully equipped fitness center, and surf the web poolside or in the 24-Hour Internet Café. Once you experience the difference of Legacy at Berkeley Place, you will know you have found home.



WE EARNED IT!



Our community received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR signifying superior energy performance in the top 25 percent of similar communities nationwide.