All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like
The Bluffs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
The Bluffs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Bluffs

1850 Yellowstone Ct · (704) 251-6458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N/A.1812B · Avail. Aug 1

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit N/A.1722F · Avail. Jul 18

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
online portal
The charm and beauty of The Bluffs is apparent as you first preview the stunning landscaping and natural surroundings. We are not just a community, but a way of life. The Bluffs is convenient to Charlotte with only a 15 minute drive to Charlotte/Douglas Airport and a 20 minute drive to uptown. Located in a quiet neighborhood, yet still only minutes from Eastridge Mall and wonderful restaurants. With one and two bedroom apartments, The Bluffs offers a large clubhouse, sparkling pool with sundecks, pet park, fitness center and playground. All of this combines to create a lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $88 - 1 month rent (Depending on credit)
Move-in Fees: $80 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (up to 40lbs); $300 (over 40lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet (up to 40lbs); $35/month per pet (over 40lbs)
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: None. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: In Patio area

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Bluffs have any available units?
The Bluffs has 2 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bluffs have?
Some of The Bluffs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs offers parking.
Does The Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, The Bluffs has a pool.
Does The Bluffs have accessible units?
No, The Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does The Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 BedroomsGastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly ApartmentsGastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeYork Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College