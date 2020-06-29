Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill online portal

The charm and beauty of The Bluffs is apparent as you first preview the stunning landscaping and natural surroundings. We are not just a community, but a way of life. The Bluffs is convenient to Charlotte with only a 15 minute drive to Charlotte/Douglas Airport and a 20 minute drive to uptown. Located in a quiet neighborhood, yet still only minutes from Eastridge Mall and wonderful restaurants. With one and two bedroom apartments, The Bluffs offers a large clubhouse, sparkling pool with sundecks, pet park, fitness center and playground. All of this combines to create a lifestyle you deserve.