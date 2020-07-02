Rent Calculator
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
992 Bond Ave
992 Bond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
992 Bond Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in Gastonia area; 2bdrm/2bath. Schedule your appointment now to see this great property. M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-14141 Ext 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 992 Bond Ave have any available units?
992 Bond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 992 Bond Ave have?
Some of 992 Bond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 992 Bond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
992 Bond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Bond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 992 Bond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 992 Bond Ave offer parking?
No, 992 Bond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 992 Bond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 992 Bond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Bond Ave have a pool?
No, 992 Bond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 992 Bond Ave have accessible units?
No, 992 Bond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Bond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 992 Bond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
