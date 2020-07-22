All apartments in Gastonia
986 Bond Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

986 Bond Ave

986 Bond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

986 Bond Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Bond Ave have any available units?
986 Bond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 986 Bond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
986 Bond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Bond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Bond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 986 Bond Ave offer parking?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Bond Ave have a pool?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 986 Bond Ave have accessible units?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 986 Bond Ave has units with air conditioning.
