986 Bond Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
986 Bond Ave
986 Bond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
986 Bond Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 986 Bond Ave have any available units?
986 Bond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 986 Bond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
986 Bond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Bond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Bond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 986 Bond Ave offer parking?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Bond Ave have a pool?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 986 Bond Ave have accessible units?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 986 Bond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 986 Bond Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 986 Bond Ave has units with air conditioning.
