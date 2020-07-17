All apartments in Gastonia
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

945 E 9th Avenue Unit B

945 East 9th Avenue · (704) 861-0833
Location

945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home.

This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting. You will love the spacious living room, separate dining area in the kitchen, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Large front porch to relax and laundry facility onsite!

This home rents for $750 and the security deposit is $700. Water, sewer, and trash are included in your rent and the home is all electric.

This is a 55 and older community, you must be 55 years of age or older to quality. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this property’s information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4856011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have any available units?
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B offer parking?
No, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 E 9th Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
