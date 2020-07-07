All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

937 E 9th Avenue Unit A

937 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

937 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
55 and older community in Gastonia - Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Available Now! - You will LOVE this one bedroom and one bath home.

This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting. You will love the spacious living room, kitchen, and bedroom. Tons of closet space, ceiling fans in the bedroom and living room, and a beautiful front porch to relax!

This home rents for $675 and the security deposit is $625. Water, sewer, and trash are included in your rent and the home is all electric.

This is a 55 and older community, you must be 55 years of age or older to quality. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4856017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

