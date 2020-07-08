All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

921-14 Nottingham Drive

921 Nottingham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

921 Nottingham Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhome with new wood flooring available in Gastonia! - Welcome Home!

Come check out this 2 bedroom town home, it will not last long!

Large living room with new wood flooring, spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, and cozy dining area. There is a half bath located on the first floor for your guests! Upstairs you have a full bath and both bedrooms.

This home rents for $715 and the security deposit is $665. No pets.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have any available units?
921-14 Nottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have?
Some of 921-14 Nottingham Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921-14 Nottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921-14 Nottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921-14 Nottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921-14 Nottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive offer parking?
No, 921-14 Nottingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921-14 Nottingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have a pool?
No, 921-14 Nottingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 921-14 Nottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921-14 Nottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921-14 Nottingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

