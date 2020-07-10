All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 918 N Weldon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
918 N Weldon St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

918 N Weldon St

918 North Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

918 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N Weldon St have any available units?
918 N Weldon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 918 N Weldon St currently offering any rent specials?
918 N Weldon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N Weldon St pet-friendly?
No, 918 N Weldon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 918 N Weldon St offer parking?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not offer parking.
Does 918 N Weldon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N Weldon St have a pool?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not have a pool.
Does 918 N Weldon St have accessible units?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N Weldon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 N Weldon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 N Weldon St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College