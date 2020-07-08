All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

910 Davis Avenue

910 Davis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
910-Unit I is available for showing & move in ready!

The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.The Belvedere Apts is an apartment community containing 29 rental units.

The apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and plenty of cabinet space. Central HVAC and total electric. Washer/ dryer hookups. These apartments are part of an Affordable Housing Program. Section 8 is accepted!!

The NCHFA requires a maximum income per household, therefore based on household size the yearly income must be below the requirement below in order for your income to qualify:

1 person- $28,860/year
2 person-$32,940/year
3 person- $37,080/year
4 person-$41,160/year

Details, inquiries, and showing instructions text us at 704-868-4065.

Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Thanks for considering Belvedere Apartments!

Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $715
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Davis Avenue have any available units?
910 Davis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Davis Avenue have?
Some of 910 Davis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Davis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
910 Davis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Davis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 910 Davis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 910 Davis Avenue offer parking?
No, 910 Davis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 910 Davis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Davis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Davis Avenue have a pool?
No, 910 Davis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 910 Davis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 910 Davis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Davis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Davis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

