830 Overhill Street
830 Overhill Street

830 South Overhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 South Overhill Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home - Available Now - NEW PRICE!!! - You will LOVE this newly renovated 3 bedroom and one bath home.

This home has beautiful wood flooring throughout the spacious living room, dining room, hallway and laundry area. You will love the kitchen cabinets and gorgeous granite countertops! You will have all BRAND NEW kitchen appliances! Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms, ceiling fans with lighting, and an updated bathroom! This home is perfect!

This home rents for $925 and the security deposit is $875.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

