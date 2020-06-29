Rent Calculator
817 W Mauney Ave
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 AM
817 W Mauney Ave
817 West Mauney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
817 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Brick house. Good location, downtown. NO evictions, must pass background & credit check. Individual owner. 50.00 application fee. Randy@ 980-228-0889
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 W Mauney Ave have any available units?
817 W Mauney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 817 W Mauney Ave have?
Some of 817 W Mauney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 817 W Mauney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
817 W Mauney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W Mauney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 W Mauney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 817 W Mauney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 817 W Mauney Ave offers parking.
Does 817 W Mauney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 W Mauney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W Mauney Ave have a pool?
No, 817 W Mauney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 817 W Mauney Ave have accessible units?
No, 817 W Mauney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W Mauney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 W Mauney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
