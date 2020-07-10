All apartments in Gastonia
814 S. Miller Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

814 S. Miller Street

814 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 Miller Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia - Available Now! - Welcome Home!

You will love this cute 3 bedroom home in Gastonia!

Large living room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms! The laundry area is located in the hallway, across from the bathroom, for your convenience. You will love the ceiling fans in your bedroom.

This home is Section 8 approved, but not required.

The rent is $825 and the security deposit is $775. Pets are not allowed.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831280)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S. Miller Street have any available units?
814 S. Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 814 S. Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 S. Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S. Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 S. Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 814 S. Miller Street offer parking?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not offer parking.
Does 814 S. Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S. Miller Street have a pool?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 S. Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S. Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 S. Miller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 S. Miller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

