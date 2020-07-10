814 S. Miller Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia - Available Now! - Welcome Home!



You will love this cute 3 bedroom home in Gastonia!



Large living room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms! The laundry area is located in the hallway, across from the bathroom, for your convenience. You will love the ceiling fans in your bedroom.



This home is Section 8 approved, but not required.



The rent is $825 and the security deposit is $775. Pets are not allowed.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



