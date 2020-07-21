All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

814 Gibbons Avenue

814 Gibbons Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 Gibbons Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE TODAY 1-3pm - Property Id: 156109

OPEN HOUSE: Come view this rental Saturday 28th from 1-3pm.
Available 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156109p
Property Id 156109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have any available units?
814 Gibbons Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 814 Gibbons Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Gibbons Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Gibbons Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Gibbons Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Gibbons Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
