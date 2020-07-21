803 Circle View

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 Bedroom Home in Gastonia - Spacious Rooms and No Carpet! - Welcome Home!



You will love this two bedroom home located in Gastonia. It has wood floors, open living room and kitchen, spacious rooms, w/d connections, and pet friendly! There is a carport in the backyard.



This home rents for $795 and the security deposit is $745.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located near the intersection of E. Main Ave. and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



