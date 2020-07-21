All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated January 30 2020

803 Circle View

803 Circle View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Circle View Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom Home in Gastonia - Spacious Rooms and No Carpet! - Welcome Home!

You will love this two bedroom home located in Gastonia. It has wood floors, open living room and kitchen, spacious rooms, w/d connections, and pet friendly! There is a carport in the backyard.

This home rents for $795 and the security deposit is $745.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located near the intersection of E. Main Ave. and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5463433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Circle View have any available units?
803 Circle View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Circle View have?
Some of 803 Circle View's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Circle View currently offering any rent specials?
803 Circle View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Circle View pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Circle View is pet friendly.
Does 803 Circle View offer parking?
Yes, 803 Circle View offers parking.
Does 803 Circle View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Circle View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Circle View have a pool?
No, 803 Circle View does not have a pool.
Does 803 Circle View have accessible units?
No, 803 Circle View does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Circle View have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Circle View does not have units with dishwashers.
