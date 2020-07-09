All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

732 Willow Creek Drive

732 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

732 Willow Creek Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Willow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Willow Creek - Charming ranch home with open kitchen and living area. Pool and walking trail in community. Walk Score: 11 (car dependent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
732 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 732 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 732 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 732 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 732 Willow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 732 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 732 Willow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 732 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

