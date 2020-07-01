All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

713 1/2 Neil Street

713 1/2 Neil St · No Longer Available
Location

713 1/2 Neil St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tenant above. Do not disturb. This is a basement apartment in back of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have any available units?
713 1/2 Neil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 713 1/2 Neil Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 1/2 Neil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 1/2 Neil Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street offer parking?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not offer parking.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have a pool?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have accessible units?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 1/2 Neil Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 1/2 Neil Street does not have units with air conditioning.

