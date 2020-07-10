All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 711 S New Hope Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
711 S New Hope Road
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

711 S New Hope Road

711 South New Hope Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

711 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 S New Hope Road have any available units?
711 S New Hope Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 711 S New Hope Road currently offering any rent specials?
711 S New Hope Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 S New Hope Road pet-friendly?
No, 711 S New Hope Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 711 S New Hope Road offer parking?
Yes, 711 S New Hope Road offers parking.
Does 711 S New Hope Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 S New Hope Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 S New Hope Road have a pool?
No, 711 S New Hope Road does not have a pool.
Does 711 S New Hope Road have accessible units?
No, 711 S New Hope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 711 S New Hope Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 S New Hope Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 S New Hope Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 S New Hope Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College