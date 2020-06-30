1200 sq ft, completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with large dining/living room. New kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms. Conveniently located in Gastonia off E Garrison Blvd. Enjoy Lineberger Park amenities.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
What amenities does 707 S Avon St have?
Some of 707 S Avon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking.
