Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

707 S Avon St

707 South Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 South Avon Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1200 sq ft, completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with large dining/living room. New kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms. Conveniently located in Gastonia off E Garrison Blvd. Enjoy Lineberger Park amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
