All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 706 N Avon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
706 N Avon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 N Avon St

706 North Avon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

706 North Avon Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-3 BR, 1.5 bath home with fresh paint and new carpeting. Large, fenced back yard, range included and separate garage. NO indoor pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Avon St have any available units?
706 N Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 N Avon St have?
Some of 706 N Avon St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 N Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Avon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 N Avon St is pet friendly.
Does 706 N Avon St offer parking?
Yes, 706 N Avon St offers parking.
Does 706 N Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Avon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Avon St have a pool?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Avon St have accessible units?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Avon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College