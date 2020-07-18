Rent Calculator
706 N Avon St
706 N Avon St
706 North Avon Street
No Longer Available
706 North Avon Street, Gastonia, NC 28054
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-3 BR, 1.5 bath home with fresh paint and new carpeting. Large, fenced back yard, range included and separate garage. NO indoor pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 N Avon St have any available units?
706 N Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 N Avon St have?
Some of 706 N Avon St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 706 N Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Avon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 N Avon St is pet friendly.
Does 706 N Avon St offer parking?
Yes, 706 N Avon St offers parking.
Does 706 N Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Avon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Avon St have a pool?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Avon St have accessible units?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Avon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 N Avon St does not have units with dishwashers.
