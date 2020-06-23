All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
625 E Fourth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 E Fourth Avenue

625 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 East 4th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Fenced in Yard! - Welcome Home!

You are going to love this adorable home! Your open kitchen is equipped with a brand new refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, and large master bedroom! Enjoy your private fenced in yard while sitting in your gorgeous sunroom! Don't forget about the shed in your backyard for extra storage! If you love to entertain this home is for you!

This home rents for $795 and the deposit is $745. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4658462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

