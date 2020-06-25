All apartments in Gastonia
620 N Weldon
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

620 N Weldon

620 North Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! 3 Bedroom home in quiet neighborhood with washer/dryer - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Includes appliances and washer/dryer, plus storage shed in the back yard.

(RLNE3984626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 N Weldon have any available units?
620 N Weldon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 620 N Weldon currently offering any rent specials?
620 N Weldon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N Weldon pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 N Weldon is pet friendly.
Does 620 N Weldon offer parking?
No, 620 N Weldon does not offer parking.
Does 620 N Weldon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 N Weldon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N Weldon have a pool?
No, 620 N Weldon does not have a pool.
Does 620 N Weldon have accessible units?
No, 620 N Weldon does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N Weldon have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N Weldon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 N Weldon have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 N Weldon does not have units with air conditioning.
