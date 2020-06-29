All apartments in Gastonia
614 N Moran St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

614 N Moran St

614 North Moran Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 North Moran Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home.Located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Quick access to highway 85 and downtown Gastonia. Conveniently located near Gaston school and shopping malls.

CALL TODAY
Speak with Mariah or TNisha

704-807-1414 ext 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 N Moran St have any available units?
614 N Moran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 614 N Moran St currently offering any rent specials?
614 N Moran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N Moran St pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 N Moran St is pet friendly.
Does 614 N Moran St offer parking?
No, 614 N Moran St does not offer parking.
Does 614 N Moran St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 N Moran St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N Moran St have a pool?
No, 614 N Moran St does not have a pool.
Does 614 N Moran St have accessible units?
No, 614 N Moran St does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N Moran St have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 N Moran St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 N Moran St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 N Moran St has units with air conditioning.

