Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
613 Kilborne Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:27 PM
613 Kilborne Drive
613 Kilborne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
613 Kilborne Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Paint, with hardwood floors through out and a tiled eat in kitchen, fenced in yard and updated bathroom.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have any available units?
613 Kilborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 613 Kilborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Kilborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Kilborne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Kilborne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Kilborne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Kilborne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
