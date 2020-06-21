All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

612 Rankin Avenue

612 Rankin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

612 Rankin Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
612 Rankin Avenue Available 10/15/19 COMING SOON! - COMING SOON!

(RLNE4659466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Rankin Avenue have any available units?
612 Rankin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 612 Rankin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 Rankin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Rankin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Rankin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue offer parking?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Rankin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Rankin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
