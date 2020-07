Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Three Bedroom Home in Gastonia - This house is a charmer! This is a three bedroom, one bath ranch home with a great yard and a storage shed. This home features a large living room, kitchen with large eat-in area, three cozy bedrooms, and a wonderful front porch. This home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds.



(RLNE5111907)