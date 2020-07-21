All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

606 E Third Avenue

606 East 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 East 3rd Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Near Downtown Historic Gastonia. Close to I85 and all the shopping areas. Huge yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 E Third Avenue have any available units?
606 E Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 606 E Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 E Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 E Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 606 E Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 606 E Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 E Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 E Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 E Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
