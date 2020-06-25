All apartments in Gastonia
521 North Weldon Street
521 North Weldon Street

521 North Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated house with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and modern bathrooms. Great backyard with shed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 North Weldon Street have any available units?
521 North Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 521 North Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 North Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 North Weldon Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 North Weldon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 521 North Weldon Street offer parking?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 North Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 North Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 North Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 North Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 North Weldon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 North Weldon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
