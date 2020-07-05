Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
518 Winsor St
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
518 Winsor St
518 Windsor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
518 Windsor Street, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house with big fenced yard and tree-lined setting in eastern Gastonia. Pet friendly -- with deposit. Lots of room to roam.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 Winsor St have any available units?
518 Winsor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 518 Winsor St have?
Some of 518 Winsor St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 518 Winsor St currently offering any rent specials?
518 Winsor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Winsor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Winsor St is pet friendly.
Does 518 Winsor St offer parking?
Yes, 518 Winsor St offers parking.
Does 518 Winsor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Winsor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Winsor St have a pool?
No, 518 Winsor St does not have a pool.
Does 518 Winsor St have accessible units?
No, 518 Winsor St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Winsor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Winsor St has units with dishwashers.
