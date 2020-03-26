All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way

516 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown HUGE AMAZING 5/1.5 House!! Must See! -

(RLNE3704321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have any available units?
516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way currently offering any rent specials?
516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way is pet friendly.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way offer parking?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not offer parking.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have a pool?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not have a pool.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have accessible units?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 N Dr. Martin Luther King Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College