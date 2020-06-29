All apartments in Gastonia
509 West 2nd Avenue

509 West 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Now offering HALF OFF first month's rent***

Now renting a wonderful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Gastonia. This property could not be located in a better part of town. It's conveniently located close to tons of shopping, restaurants and the nearby highway. If you are interested in seeing this property, contact us today for a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have any available units?
509 West 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 509 West 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 West 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 West 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 West 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 West 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

