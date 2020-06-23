All apartments in Gastonia
505 E 6 Th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 E 6 Th St

505 E 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

505 E 6th Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with closet, 1 large room off of kitchen could be used for extra dining room. Extra amenity is Lineberger Park with pool, etc. Walking distance to Resturant’s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

