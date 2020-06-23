Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
505 E 6 Th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 E 6 Th St
505 E 6th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
505 E 6th Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with closet, 1 large room off of kitchen could be used for extra dining room. Extra amenity is Lineberger Park with pool, etc. Walking distance to Resturant’s.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 E 6 Th St have any available units?
505 E 6 Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 505 E 6 Th St have?
Some of 505 E 6 Th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 505 E 6 Th St currently offering any rent specials?
505 E 6 Th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E 6 Th St pet-friendly?
No, 505 E 6 Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 505 E 6 Th St offer parking?
Yes, 505 E 6 Th St does offer parking.
Does 505 E 6 Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E 6 Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E 6 Th St have a pool?
Yes, 505 E 6 Th St has a pool.
Does 505 E 6 Th St have accessible units?
No, 505 E 6 Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E 6 Th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 E 6 Th St has units with dishwashers.
