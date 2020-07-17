All apartments in Gastonia
449 Newcastle Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 Newcastle Road

449 Newcastle Road · No Longer Available
Location

449 Newcastle Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available! Located near Myrtle School Rd, this home sits on top of the hillside. This home offers 3 entrances, an updated kitchen with new appliances and a secret bonus room with a brick bar and half bath. Upstairs sits 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom. Sign up to be alerted when this home is ready for viewing. You may also go ahead and submit your online application and secure this home for only $150 down! Once available, Conrex Property Management offers a self guided tour.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

