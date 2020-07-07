All apartments in Gastonia
433 W Davidson Ave
433 W Davidson Ave

433 West Davidson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 West Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 W Davidson Ave have any available units?
433 W Davidson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 433 W Davidson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 W Davidson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 W Davidson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 W Davidson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave offer parking?
No, 433 W Davidson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 W Davidson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave have a pool?
No, 433 W Davidson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 W Davidson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 W Davidson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 W Davidson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 W Davidson Ave has units with air conditioning.

