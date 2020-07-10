All apartments in Gastonia
424 W Harrison
424 W Harrison

424 West Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 West Harrison Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath house is located on a Corner Lot with a Bonus Room! Nice Front porch, Freshly painted throughout- Awesome Fireplace and a Spacious Floorplan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 W Harrison have any available units?
424 W Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 424 W Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
424 W Harrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 424 W Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 424 W Harrison offer parking?
No, 424 W Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 424 W Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 W Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W Harrison have a pool?
No, 424 W Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 424 W Harrison have accessible units?
No, 424 W Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 W Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 W Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 W Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.

