All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 419 N Vance St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
419 N Vance St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

419 N Vance St

419 North Vance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N Vance St have any available units?
419 N Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 419 N Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Vance St offer parking?
No, 419 N Vance St does not offer parking.
Does 419 N Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Vance St have a pool?
No, 419 N Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Vance St have accessible units?
No, 419 N Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 N Vance St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 N Vance St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College