Gastonia, NC
418 Elkhorn Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:07 PM

418 Elkhorn Lane

418 Elkhorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 Elkhorn Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052
Fawnbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained, carpet free home. Master down,fenced yard. Small pets Only for consideration!-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have any available units?
418 Elkhorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 418 Elkhorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Elkhorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Elkhorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Elkhorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane offer parking?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Elkhorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Elkhorn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
