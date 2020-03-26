All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
4140 Titman Road #A
4140 Titman Road #A

4140 Titman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Titman Road, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique Property - 2 Bedroom Duplex with Hardwood Floors - Available Now! - This is such a unique property! The first floor unit is available!

You will love the beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen and updated bathroom with glassed in shower! There are ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room, hardwood floors throughout the home, and a private storage shed in the backyard. Plus, the stackable washer and dryer is included!

This home rents for $950 and the security deposit is $900. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4751386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

