409 N Vance St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM
409 N Vance St
409 North Vance Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
409 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 N Vance St have any available units?
409 N Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 409 N Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Vance St pet-friendly?
No, 409 N Vance St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 409 N Vance St offer parking?
No, 409 N Vance St does not offer parking.
Does 409 N Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Vance St have a pool?
No, 409 N Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Vance St have accessible units?
No, 409 N Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 N Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 N Vance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 N Vance St does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
