Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

408 N Morris Street

408 North Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Morris Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE3908798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Morris Street have any available units?
408 N Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 408 N Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Morris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 N Morris Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 N Morris Street offer parking?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 N Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Morris Street have a pool?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 N Morris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 N Morris Street does not have units with air conditioning.
